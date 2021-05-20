DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $140.20 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.84.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $3,627,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

