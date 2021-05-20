Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Shares of LPG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 8,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,964. The firm has a market cap of $588.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at $398,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $187,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LPG shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.