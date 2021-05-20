DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

