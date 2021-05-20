DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

DV has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $27.33 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

