Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Sells 495 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.07. 51,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,723. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.97 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

