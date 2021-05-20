DT Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,634,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 164,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

USB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 280,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,117. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

