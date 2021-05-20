DT Investment Partners LLC Has $813,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $11.55 on Thursday, reaching $850.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.00 and a one year high of $880.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $816.85 and its 200 day moving average is $736.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.