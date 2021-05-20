DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.51. The stock had a trading volume of 67,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.93 and a one year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

