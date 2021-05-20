DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,589 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,978. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $227.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.50.

