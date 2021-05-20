Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DPM. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.65.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

TSE DPM traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.92. 343,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,046. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$6.49 and a 52-week high of C$10.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.59.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,000.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.