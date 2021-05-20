Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given New GBX 1,750 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,551 ($20.26). 300,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,293.45. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

