Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given New GBX 1,750 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DNLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).
Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,551 ($20.26). 300,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,293.45. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
