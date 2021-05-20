Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,775 by Analysts at Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

DNLM has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

Shares of LON:DNLM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,551 ($20.26). 300,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,419.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,293.45. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92).

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

