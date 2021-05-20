Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$47.50 at CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

DND has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.50.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

TSE:DND opened at C$41.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.