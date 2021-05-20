Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.90. 1,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 127,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $631.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

