Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALB opened at $156.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

