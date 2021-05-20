Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,825 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $322.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.77 and its 200 day moving average is $319.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

