Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 43,802 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,561 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,802 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 164,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $72.15 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

