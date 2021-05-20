Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

EIX opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

