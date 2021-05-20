eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading Up 1.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $64.19 and last traded at $64.19. 597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,043,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

Specifically, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

