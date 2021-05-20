Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of ELAN opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

