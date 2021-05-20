Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elementis has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Elementis stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Elementis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

