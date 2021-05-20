Ellipsis (EPS) Reaches Market Cap of $136.86 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $136.86 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00077635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $503.08 or 0.01192663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.68 or 0.09892291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00055955 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

