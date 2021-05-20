Emerald Crypto Price Down 19.6% This Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $426,824.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 171.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

