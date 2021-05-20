Eminer (EM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $998,799.00

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Eminer has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. One Eminer coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Eminer has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $998,799.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00018219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.55 or 0.01182562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.91 or 0.09750811 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

