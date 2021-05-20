Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $33.72 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

DAVA opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 308.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.