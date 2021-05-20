Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

DAVA opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $94.95.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Endava by 2,444.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

