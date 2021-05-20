Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at National Bankshares

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 97.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.50.
EDV stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,927. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The stock has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 28.41.
In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
