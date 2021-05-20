Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at National Bankshares

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 97.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.50.

EDV stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,927. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The stock has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 28.41.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

