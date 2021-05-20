Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas Acquires 15,000 Shares

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.75 per share, with a total value of C$116,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,013,853.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enerplus alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$111,150.00.

Shares of ERF opened at C$7.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.87. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.97.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -3.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.20.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.