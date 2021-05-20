EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.39. 194,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,398. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $104.47.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.