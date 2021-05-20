Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) PT Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. Eneti has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,563,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

