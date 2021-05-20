Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENGI. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.95 ($17.59).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €13.12 ($15.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €12.37 and a 200-day moving average of €12.43. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

