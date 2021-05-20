Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 67,408 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,408 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $33,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,488,000 after acquiring an additional 801,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after buying an additional 505,307 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

