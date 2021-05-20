Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $30,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $510.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

