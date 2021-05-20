Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 371,049 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 95.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 761,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,049 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 428,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,862 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.