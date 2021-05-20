Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.530-0.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.