Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) Shares Up 0.2%

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.67. 41,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 101,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

