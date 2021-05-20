Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOSE traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. 1,411,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

