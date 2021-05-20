EOSDT Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $353,478.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00070888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.00407828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00218743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.41 or 0.00954115 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

