Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0043

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 44.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Equal has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $70,147.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Equal has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00075276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.24 or 0.01170324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.46 or 0.09867641 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.