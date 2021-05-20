Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BRT Apartments Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BRT Apartments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 49,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

