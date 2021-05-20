Ergo (ERG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.91 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Ergo has a market cap of $420.72 million and $10.91 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 143.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.14 or 0.00031405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,848.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.09 or 0.06996865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $855.35 or 0.02043905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.31 or 0.00528823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00181005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.41 or 0.00629445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.00474718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.73 or 0.00443820 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.