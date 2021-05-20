ESBC (ESBC) Market Cap Achieves $447,855.53

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $447,855.53 and approximately $47,579.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,920,420 coins and its circulating supply is 27,641,086 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

