Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON ESC opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.90. Escape Hunt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.47 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £32.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65.

Escape Hunt Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

