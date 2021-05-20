Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings per share of ($1.82) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.20). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $4.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.35) to ($10.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 9,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,067. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.