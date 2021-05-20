Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Sells $706,056.00 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mezerville Roberto De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mezerville Roberto De sold 44 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $3,256.00.

Shares of ESTA stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 153,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

