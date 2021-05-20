Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Sells $706,056.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mezerville Roberto De also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 18th, Mezerville Roberto De sold 44 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $3,256.00.

Shares of ESTA stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 153,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit