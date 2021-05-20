Estate Counselors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,326,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.76. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $99.28 and a one year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

