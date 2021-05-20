Estate Counselors LLC Buys 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,707,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 220,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,259,000 after buying an additional 44,935 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.35. 638,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,053,355. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

