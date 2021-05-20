Estate Counselors LLC Invests $1.66 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 596,415 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

