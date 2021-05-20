Estate Counselors LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,075 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 267,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 64,644 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 132,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,468. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

