Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,147,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,470,113. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.41.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 192,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,071,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

